Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.39

Media headlines about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a media sentiment score of 1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Piper Jaffray Companies’ ranking:

Shares of PJC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

