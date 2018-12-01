Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$41.00” Price Target for Genesco (GCO)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Pivotal Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 325,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,292. Genesco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $653.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,321,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.