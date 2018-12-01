Plains GP (PAGP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

PAGP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Plains GP has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

