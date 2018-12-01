Pluralsight (PS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pluralsight from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,457,346.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pluralsight by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pluralsight by 10,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.