PLx Pharma (PLXP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.68.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 224.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of PLx Pharma worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

