PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

NYSE:FDS opened at $234.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.89 and a 1-year high of $237.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-decreases-position-in-factset-research-systems-inc-fds.html.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.