POA Network Price Hits $0.0417 on Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and Bibox. POA Network has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $219,700.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 258,036,410 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,290 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.