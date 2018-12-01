PolicyPal Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (PAL)

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the dollar. PolicyPal Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolicyPal Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolicyPal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.02242644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00126273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00196725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.09231398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PolicyPal Network Token Profile

PolicyPal Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for PolicyPal Network is www.policypal.network. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, CPDAX, DEx.top, DDEX, CoinBene, DOBI trade and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolicyPal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolicyPal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolicyPal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.