PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.06

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.06 and last traded at $114.14, with a volume of 24053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $205,000.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

