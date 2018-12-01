Premier Inc (PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $101,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $531,524. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Premier by 195.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $216,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

