President Energy (PPC) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC opened at GBX 10.05 ($0.13) on Wednesday. President Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.