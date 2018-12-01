Primas (PST) Hits Market Cap of $7.09 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. Primas has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. In the last week, Primas has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

