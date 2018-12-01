Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 807,412 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,727,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,412 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $361,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,178,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,182,000 after purchasing an additional 361,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 794,800 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,499,000 after purchasing an additional 245,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,963,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,847,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DVMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DVMT opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 807,412 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/primecap-management-co-ca-purchases-807412-shares-of-dell-technologies-inc-dvmt.html.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.