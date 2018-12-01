Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 61,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of Citigroup worth $446,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,721,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

