Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

IDLV opened at $31.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

