Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,488 TransUnion (TRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. FMR LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,394,000 after acquiring an additional 680,817 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in TransUnion by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,323,000 after acquiring an additional 650,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,339 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

