Private Advisor Group LLC Has $252,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $190.69 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $241.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $204.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

