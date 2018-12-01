Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (FOF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

