Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $775,157.00 and approximately $253,993.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006530 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00250945 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000946 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.