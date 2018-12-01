ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO) Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 5,046.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,817,000.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $47.31 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

