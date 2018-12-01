Protective Insurance (PTVCA) & United Fire Group (UFCS) Financial Analysis

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.59% -0.37% -0.11% United Fire Group 9.44% 5.00% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $371.23 million 0.84 $18.32 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.28 $51.02 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Protective Insurance and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Protective Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

