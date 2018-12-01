Prothena (PRTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Prothena stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.63. Prothena has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,801,000. Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Prothena by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,924,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,860,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 288,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

