Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Posts Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:PBIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 9,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

