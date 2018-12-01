Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Symantec worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Symantec by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Symantec by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Symantec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Symantec by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Symantec by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

