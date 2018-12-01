Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.22 Million Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 761.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $170,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE CAG opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/prudential-financial-inc-has-15-22-million-position-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.