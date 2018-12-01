Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

INVH stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/prudential-financial-inc-has-15-60-million-stake-in-invitation-homes-inc-invh.html.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.