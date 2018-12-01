Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 738,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 511,518 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 152,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $216.47 and a 52 week high of $281.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $14,800,841.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total transaction of $411,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $496,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

