PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.21. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

