Public Storage (PSA) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 159.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 46.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

