PureTech Health (PRTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.00

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 72893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).
PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
