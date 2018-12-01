Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 72893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/puretech-health-prtc-sets-new-12-month-high-at-185-00.html.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.