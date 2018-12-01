Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.89.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$97.42 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$93.13 and a 12 month high of C$108.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

