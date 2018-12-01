Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co Lowered by Analyst (CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $31.10 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $502.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 114.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $222,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.