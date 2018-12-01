Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Jones Energy Inc Decreased by Analyst (JONE)

Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jones Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($4.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.45). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Jones Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($10.23) EPS.

Get Jones Energy alerts:

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million.

JONE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Jones Energy stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.09. Jones Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) by 249,244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 775,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Jones Energy worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.