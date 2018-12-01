Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. Decreased by William Blair (UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

NYSE UTX opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in United Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in United Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

