Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.09 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,442 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.09 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/quantbot-technologies-lp-has-3-09-million-position-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.