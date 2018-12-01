Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 17,388 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

