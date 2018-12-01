Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $17,002,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,801.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $234,256 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $95.98 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

