Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Life Storage by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $471,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

