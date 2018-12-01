Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 133,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 32,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 1,573,860 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 629,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 307,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,304,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,031,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 153,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $576,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

