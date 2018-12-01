Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,915,000 after buying an additional 4,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,551,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,064,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,863,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,222,000 after purchasing an additional 633,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

