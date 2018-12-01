Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 31,319 Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

