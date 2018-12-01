Realty Income Corp (O) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,707. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after buying an additional 2,678,465 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,090,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 1,031,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1,361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after buying an additional 761,717 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

