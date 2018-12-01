REBL (REBL) Market Cap Achieves $876,202.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One REBL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. REBL has a market capitalization of $876,202.00 and $47.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.02221663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00125315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00193662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.08704915 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,223,390 tokens. REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

