Redfin (RDFN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.28. 691,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,312,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of -0.63.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,934 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 581,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,836,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Redfin by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

