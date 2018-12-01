Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on Redwood Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

RWT opened at $16.69 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Horvath D. Debora acquired 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $99,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 560.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

