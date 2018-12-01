Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Given “Buy” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.60.

RS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In related news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,340,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,410,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,146,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 211,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

