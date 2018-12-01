Reliv International (RELV) vs. Xencor (XNCR) Financial Comparison

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reliv International and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliv International -5.83% -12.29% -8.21% Xencor N/A -13.69% -11.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Reliv International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Reliv International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Reliv International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliv International and Xencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliv International $41.79 million 0.22 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Xencor $35.71 million 66.15 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -40.01

Reliv International has higher revenue and earnings than Xencor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reliv International and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliv International 0 0 0 0 N/A Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86

Xencor has a consensus target price of $41.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Xencor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xencor is more favorable than Reliv International.

Summary

Xencor beats Reliv International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Reliv' International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

