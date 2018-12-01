Rent-A-Center (RCII) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.60. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.