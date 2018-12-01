Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Resolute Forest Products worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 36.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.5% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,851,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

