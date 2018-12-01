Reviewing AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY) and St. Joe (JOE)

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR alerts:

This table compares AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR and St. Joe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A St. Joe 61.38% 1.62% 1.02%

Dividends

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $6.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. St. Joe does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR and St. Joe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR $7.64 billion 0.66 $961.69 million N/A N/A St. Joe $98.80 million 9.21 $59.57 million ($0.15) -100.00

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR and St. Joe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

St. Joe beats AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States. It also provides property management services in 69 cities in China, including a gross floor area of 78.34 million square meters serving approximately 1 million owners and residents. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings. Further, it provides solid waste treatment, environmental restoration, and water affairs services; and design consulting, landscape construction, and home decoration services, as well as engineering, procurement, construction, materials trading, intelligent community, tourism, advertising, marketing, housing inspection, and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped land. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn resort, vacation rentals, restaurants, golf courses, a beach club, two marinas, and other resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Commercial Leasing and Sales segment leases retail, office, and commercial properties, as well as cell towers and other assets. It also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial land holdings for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. The Forestry segment grows and sells pulpwood, saw timber, and other forest products. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE Grp HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.